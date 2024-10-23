Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $319.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

