Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

10/15/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

