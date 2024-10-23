Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $33.73

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.73.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.95 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,518,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

