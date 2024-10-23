Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up about 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $346,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,179,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,559,407.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,376,776 shares of company stock worth $43,560,901. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APPN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Appian Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.