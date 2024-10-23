Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up about 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $346,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,179,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,559,407.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,376,776 shares of company stock worth $43,560,901. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Appian stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.57.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.
