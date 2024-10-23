Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.