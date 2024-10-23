Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 383,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 619,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $611.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

