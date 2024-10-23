Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.15. 30,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 31,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Aritzia Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

