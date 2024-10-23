Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.15. 30,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 31,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.