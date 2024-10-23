Arvinas (ARVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arvinas to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

