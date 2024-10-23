AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.87. 2,209,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,520,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. 56.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

