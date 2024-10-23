Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $19,478.00 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Fox sold 200 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $19,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,765.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $222,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

