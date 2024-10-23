AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,007.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

