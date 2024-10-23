Aware (AWRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Aware stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

