Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Bancorp has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.350-4.350 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.45 million. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.