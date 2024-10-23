Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 1,038 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 50.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 53,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $467.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.39. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $536.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

