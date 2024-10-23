Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,804 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

