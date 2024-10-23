Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,615,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,133.75.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,377.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,015.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,835.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

