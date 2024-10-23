Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 125.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $396.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average is $333.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.