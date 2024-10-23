Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $227,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $333.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

