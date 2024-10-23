BetterWealth LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 903,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

