BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300,663.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

