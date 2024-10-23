BioRem (CVE:BRM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 19783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.
BioRem Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.85.
BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of C$7.30 million during the quarter.
About BioRem
BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.
