Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0620 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $6,893.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,933.49 or 0.38141750 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.