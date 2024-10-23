Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) in the last few weeks:
- 10/11/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of BTDR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 859,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,986. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $883.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
