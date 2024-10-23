Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 859,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,986. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $883.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.