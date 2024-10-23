Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.50. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 389,889 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,617,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

