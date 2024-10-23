BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.1% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

BLK stock opened at $1,000.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $840.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.