BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

IONS opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,803 shares of company stock valued at $134,402 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

