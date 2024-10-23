BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

