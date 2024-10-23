BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after buying an additional 354,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.