BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 21,476 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

