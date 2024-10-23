BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 8,442,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $352,639,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 67.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

