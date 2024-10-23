BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,320 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
