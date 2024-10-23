Blossom Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 103.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.