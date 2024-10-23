BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.
BOK Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of BOKF stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98.
BOK Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
