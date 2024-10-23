Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

