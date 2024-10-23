BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 3918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

