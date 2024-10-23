Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.1% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 1,082,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,602,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

