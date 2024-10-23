Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.41 and last traded at $179.30. Approximately 2,848,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 30,529,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $807.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.