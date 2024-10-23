Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $32.73

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 300.0% in the third quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $1,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 28.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
