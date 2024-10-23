Brokers Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy FY2026 Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

