Burford Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,070% compared to the average daily volume of 505 put options.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 503.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock remained flat at $13.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. Burford Capital has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $159.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

