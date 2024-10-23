Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BY

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,432.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,432.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,508.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254 over the last 90 days. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.