CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.89-23.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.10. 178,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $536.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.