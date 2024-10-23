Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

