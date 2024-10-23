Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,128,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

