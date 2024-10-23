CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 21,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 265,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRGX shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $959.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,742.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yu Fan purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after acquiring an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 554,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 304,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

