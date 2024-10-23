Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.41 billion. Celestica also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.99-$1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 3,431,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,761. Celestica has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

