Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.425-$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

CLS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 3,462,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

