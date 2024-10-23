Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $350,839.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $350,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 663,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,604.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 216,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

