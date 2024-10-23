Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 344000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 3.53.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
