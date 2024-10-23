Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.20 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
